Charlie Sheen denies reports suggesting he raped late actor Corey Haim

Charlie Sheen has "categorically denied" allegations he raped child star Corey Haim in the 1980s.

Former actor Dominick Brascia came forward with the shocking accusations in a National Enquirer article published on Wednesday (08Nov17), claiming his late friend Haim told him he had anal sex with Sheen on the set of their 1986 coming-of-age drama Lucas - when he was just 13 years old.

Brascia went on to recall Haim having another reported sexual encounter with Sheen years later, but the former Two and a Half Men star has now issued a firm denial of Dominick's story.

"Charlie Sheen categorically denies these allegations," a representative for the Platoon star told The Hollywood Reporter.

Brascia went public with his claims the same week Haim's other close friend, Corey Feldman, received confirmation Los Angeles Police Department officials are launching a formal investigation into his long-held allegations that members of an active paedophile ring in Hollywood have been sexually molesting children for decades with impunity.

Feldman was best friends with Haim, who died of pneumonia in 2010 at the age of 38, and has maintained they were both victims of sexual abuse when they were child stars in the 1980s.

Stand By Me star Feldman opened up to U.S. TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz about his alleged abusers last week (ends03Nov17), naming actor John Grissom as a perpetrator, and on Monday (06Nov17) he took to Twitter to celebrate his decades-long bid for the police to take action over his claims.

"OFFICIALLY THE 1ST FORMAL REPORT EVER TAKEN ON ANY OF MY CASES...," he wrote on Twitter. "THE LAPD WILL BEGIN AN OFFICIAL INVESTIGATION NOW! THINGS R HEATING UP, IM PRAYING 4 SAFETY! PLEASE HELP (sic)."

Investigators validated Feldman's statement with their own confirmation on Wednesday, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "When a report is filed on something as severe as this, an investigation is opened by the robbery/homicide division (which also handles sex crimes)."

Feldman is currently developing a film about the sexual molestation of children in Hollywood, for which he is currently raising funds on Indiegogo, in a bid to expose the alleged band of Hollywood abusers.