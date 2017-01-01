Portia de Rossi claims Steven Seagal 'unzipped his pants' during her audition

Portia de Rossi has claimed that Steven Seagal "unzipped his pants" during her audition for one of his movies.

The Ally McBeal star is the latest actress to make allegations of the action star's sexual misconduct, following Julianna Margulies and Jenny McCarthy.

In a post on her Twitter page on Wednesday night (08Nov17), Portia recalled an incident that occurred as she tried out for a role in his movie, writing: "My final audition for a Steven Segal (sic) movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants. I ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, 'well, I didn’t know if he was your type.'"

Following Portia's tweet, she was praised by fans for coming forward with the tale, with her wife Ellen DeGeneres taking to her own Twitter page to write: "I’m proud of my wife."

Portia's tale comes after The Good Wife star Julianna opened up about her own alleged encounter with Seagal, with whom she starred in 1991 movie Out for Justice.

"When I was 23, a casting director, a woman, said, ‘Steven Seagal wants to go over the scene with you in his hotel room at 10 o’clock at night'. I lived in Brooklyn, and I said, ‘Oh, I don’t do that. I don’t travel. I don’t have money for a cab.’ And I didn’t. And I said, ‘And I don’t take subways late at night.’ And she says, ‘Don’t worry we’ll reimburse you. And I’m here, a woman’,” she said during a chat on SiriusXM.

“I got to the hotel at 10:40, and she wasn’t there. And he was. Alone. And he made sure that I saw his gun, which I had never seen a gun in real life. And I got out of there unscathed."

Jenny McCarthy has also claimed in the past that Seagal asked her to strip naked while she was privately auditioning for the movie Under Siege 2.

A spokesperson for Seagal previously denied Jenny's claims, but the actor has yet to respond to Portia or Julianna's allegations.