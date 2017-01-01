Getty drama All the Money in the World recast amid Kevin Spacey sex scandal

Kevin Spacey has been dropped from new Getty family drama All The Money In The World.

The new Ridley Scott film was yanked from this week's (beg06Nov17) American Film Institute (AFI) Festival schedule following the sex scandal swirling around Spacey, who played oil tycoon John Paul Getty, and now movie bosses have opted to recast the role and reshoot.

Christopher Plummer will replace the disgraced House of Cards star.

Sources tell Deadline director Scott and Imperative Entertainment executives Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas made the decision to axe Spacey from the finished movie, and reshoots with Plummer as Getty will commence immediately.

In a bold move, Scott is also determined to keep the film’s 22 December (17) release date.

The cast of the film, including Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams, have agreed to the reshooting schedule for the movie, which was set to close the AFI Festival.

It's not the first time Scott has had to rethink a movie ahead of its release - he had to shoot around the death of Oliver Reed, who died while the director was shooting Gladiator.

All the Money in the World recounts the real-life kidnapping of Getty's grandson.

Pulling the film from the festival, chiefs from the project's distribution company released a statement confirming the shocking development which read: “All the Money in the World is a superb film and more than worthy of its place of honor in the AFI Fest. But given the current allegations surrounding one of its actors and out of respect for those impacted, it would be inappropriate to celebrate at a gala at this difficult time. Accordingly, the film will be withdrawn."

All the Money in the World was expected to a be a serious contender for nominations during the upcoming award season before Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp made his bombshell allegations about Spacey in an interview with Buzzfeed last month (Oct17). Rapp claimed Spacey sexually assaulted him when he was only 14.

Many other men have since come forward and shared similar stories about the Oscar winner.

The scandal prompted bosses at Netflix to halt production on the sixth and final season of Spacey's TV drama House of Cards last week, and days later the actor was fired. His agent and publicist have also parted ways with the disgraced actor.