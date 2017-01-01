Caitlyn Jenner: 'Hormone therapy gave me breasts when I was with Kris Jenner'

Caitlyn Jenner has insisted Kris Jenner was aware of her gender identity struggle due to the bodily changes her hormone therapy led to.

The former spouses have been at war since the release of Caitlyn's 2016 book, The Secrets Of My Life, in which the Olympian, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, claimed Kris knew all about her desire to become a woman throughout their 23-year marriage - which Kris has always denied.

But in a preview clip of an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan for his Life Stories TV series, Caitlyn insists that Kris was aware of it due to changes in her biological make-up stemming from hormone treatment.

"I definitely told her, I even dressed up with her before we got married, only on one occasion," she insisted to Piers. "I had been on hormones for four and a half years... there are changes when you are on hormones which are tough to hide," she confided. According to editors at The Sun who obtained the preview clip, Piers then asked if she had breasts while married to Kris.

"Yes, so yes I was honest to that point, I'm sure I downplayed it quite a bit but I was honest with her," she confirmed. "I told her before I ever slept with her, she knew".

"So she knew you had attempted to transition once, she knew you liked to cross dress, she knew you had feelings of being a woman, is that correct?" questioned Piers, to which Caitlyn reportedly responded "that's all good".

Caitlyn admitted during an appearance at Britain's Cambridge University earlier this week that she hasn't spoken to stepdaughter Kim Kardashian for a year following the rift caused by her book.

The 68-year-old confirmed she sent the family an unfinished version of the memoir leaving left out "the last couple of pages where I talked about gender confirmation", because she didn't want them to leak it to the press.

"I didn't tell anybody, Why? it's none of their business...." before adding they had no reason to be "p***sed off" as "I had already been living as Caitlyn for a year and a half".

"Of course I didn't trust them and so that's why it kind of proved my point," she added.