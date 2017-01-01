Jamie Bell not driven by leading man roles

Jamie Bell isn’t bothered about playing the leading man in movies.

English actor Jamie has been working in Hollywood since his breakout role in 2000’s Billy Elliot, where he played a dancing schoolboy living in a Northern English town suffering during the ‘80s coal miner’s strike.

And while his name was recently linked to take on the James Bond role after Daniel Craig, Jamie admits he often prefers to not carry a film on his shoulders.

“Not really,” he told British paper Metro when asked if he’s bothered about playing the lead. “I rarely see any of my work but I had a duty to watch (his next film) Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool, a responsibility. I was playing someone’s real life. And it’s very challenging watching yourself. I don’t know what it’s like for other actors. All the time I’m watching it, I’m like, ‘I should really stick to playing the funny sidekick guy!’ That’s my preferred role!”

Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool tells the real-life story of ageing movie star Gloria Grahame, played by Annette Bening, and her unconventional romance with Jamie’s character Peter Turner. It also stars Julie Waters, who Jamie first worked with on Billy Elliot.

The 31-year-old has also recently been cast in Donnybrook, an indie fight thriller about a legendary bare-knuckle fight, and was seen in 6 Days over the summer, about the 1980 Iranian Embassy Siege.

“You’re always looking for diversity,” Jamie commented of how he chooses his roles. “Most of it is by luck! I was talking to someone who referred to my career as a ‘pinball machine’, in the sense that I had Nymphomaniac and Tintin out in the same year, which I think was kind of true. I feel very fortunate with what has come my way and the people I’ve worked with.”