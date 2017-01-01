NEWS Tyrese Gibson 'missed two visitations' with daughter Shayla Newsdesk Share with :







Tyrese Gibson has reportedly failed to attend scheduled visitations with his daughter Shayla despite claiming he has previously been prevented from seeing her.



According to editors at website The Blast, Tyrese was given the option to see his 10-year-old daughter Shayla last Saturday (04Nov17) and again on Monday with a court-ordered monitor. However, he did not appear on Saturday as he was reportedly at a yoga retreat in the U.K. reports the gossip site. Tyrese’s ex-wife Norma Gibson’s legal team has confirmed that they didn’t hear from him and the visitation never happened.



The Fast and Furious actor also reportedly has the option to spend time with Shayla this weekend (11-12Nov), but on Wednesday he posted a photo of himself on Instagram and wrote that he is “headed to Abu Dhabi for the formula 1 races and to see my non judgemental family and to take a much needed break from America and the blogs," making it doubtful he will return in time to see his daughter.



Last week Tyrese hit headlines when he begged his ex to let him see their daughter in a tearful video posted online after she won a temporary restraining order against him, claiming he spanked his child so badly she couldn't sit down.

Pushing for a permanent stay away order, Norma has detailed her former husband's violent outbursts in court, claiming he once punched her in the stomach when she was pregnant.



“We were disappointed to learn that Mr. Gibson won’t be exercising some of the visits with his daughter that we offered him for the next week," Aleen Khanjian, Norma's attorney told The Blast. "Wherever he is, we hope he’s getting the help he needs to be the father Shayla truly deserves.”



Tyrese and Norma are due to return to court on 14 November.

