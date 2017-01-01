Jeremy Piven denies third allegation of sexual assault

Jeremy Piven has denied allegations he sexually assaulted an advertising executive in 2003.

In an article published on People.com on Thursday (09Nov17), Tiffany Bacon Scourby accused the former Entourage star of exposing himself and ejaculating over her in his New York hotel room.

She said they met in a club in October 2003 and he gave her his number and suggested she join him for a taping of Late Night with Conan O'Brien the following day. She met him at the Trump International Hotel & Tower the next morning and they were sat on a sofa and having a chat when he allegedly "jumped on top of me. I tried to push him off and he forced me to the ground."

Scourby claims he exposed his genitals and rubbed them against her body, which was fully clothed during the alleged encounter. She said, "He held down my hands" and ejaculated "all over my white turtleneck."

"I pushed him off of me and ran down the short hallway to get to the door," she told the publication. "I rubbed my chest against the wall to get his (semen) off of my sweater. I ran outside and hailed a cab and I just burst into tears. I cried the entire way back to my hotel."

Piven, 52, has issued a statement in which he categorically denies Scourby's allegation.

"Let me be absolutely clear, this simply did not happen," he said. "I would never force myself on a woman, ever. I cannot speak as to why a person would create a story like this."

His representative said he is now looking at legal options, adding that if he took a lie detector test it "would have clearly proven this allegation to be entirely fabricated, a complete lie."

He previously denied allegations made by Ariane Bellamar, who accused him of touching her inappropriately on the set of Entourage and at a Playboy Mansion party.

Longmire actress Cassidy Freeman subsequently condemned his alleged "predatory behaviour" on Twitter, writing, "I know what you did and attempted to do to me when I was far too young. THAT I know. And you know it too. Unless there were so many of us, that you can’t remember."