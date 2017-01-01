Julia Louis-Dreyfus thanks Veep co-stars for 'psyching' her up for chemotherapy

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Veep co-stars sent the actress a funny video of them singing and dancing to help "psych" her up for her latest round of chemotherapy on Thursday (09Nov17).

The Seinfeld star went public with her breast cancer diagnosis in September (17), and this week, she began her third round of intensive treatment in a bid to combat the disease.

She took to Twitter before her hospital visit to share a little comedy sketch she had received from her pals Matt Walsh and Sam Richardson, in which they attempt to find motivational quotes for Julia online, only to discover they were coined by the likes of late Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, and embattled Hollywood stars Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein, whose careers have crumbled after they were each hit with multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Giving up on their search, Walsh and Richardson then decide to cheer Julia up by rocking out to Survivor's classic tune Eye Of The Tiger.

"Kick some a** today, Julia!" they declared at the end of the clip.

The funny footage clearly worked, as Julia captioned the clip, "2 of my darling Bozos (love them so much) psyche (sic) me up for 3rd chemo today. And guess what? It worked! I'm psyched AF (as f**k)."

It's not the first time the actress has drawn inspiration from powerful tunes. Last month (Oct17), as she wrapped up her second round of chemotherapy, she took to social media and cited a lyric from Katy Perry's 2013 tune Roar.

"Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT f**king around here," she posted. "'I’ve got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and your’re going to hear me ROAR (sic)".

The message was accompanied by a snap of Julia, 56, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and sunglasses, with a fake moustache drawn on her face.

The Veep castmembers are currently in the middle of shooting the seventh and final season of the political comedy, which recently earned Julia her sixth Emmy win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, becoming the star with the most wins for the same role. The show also picked up its third successive Outstanding Comedy Series prize at the September prizegiving, which took place just days before Julia announced her health crisis.