Rachel Billington publishes new black comedy 'Illusion'

Becka and Marcello open the doors of their beautiful Italian home every year, welcoming an unpredictable cast of characters at a painting course. Old friends join new, including a prisoner on parole, a svelte Texan divorcee, a failed novelist, an undercover policeman and a mystically-inclined Japanese professor. Drama can always be counted on at Casa Cinghiale.
Then, the young cook goes missing. A body is found and suddenly everybody is under suspicion as age-old truths and lies bubble dangerously to the surface…
Staged against the breath-taking back-drop of the Tuscan hills, Illusion is a thrilling black comedy where nothing and nobody are quite what they seem.
In this vivid novella, Rachel Billington sets aside the historical perspective of her recent novels and revisits the spirit of her early shorter works such as The Big Dipper and Beautiful.
‘Rachel Billington has a feeling for words, vivid and almost tactile.’
– Evening Standard
Rachel Billington has written twenty-one novels and eleven books for children. She is also a journalist, feature writer and reviewer. She is a regular contributor and Associate Editor of Inside Time, the national newspaper for prisoners and a Vice-President of English PEN. In 2012 she was awarded an OBE for Services to Literature.
