Michael B. Jordan to step behind the camera to direct The Stars Beneath Our Feet

Creed star Michael B. Jordan is to make his directorial debut on the movie adaptation of David Barclay Moore's debut novel The Stars Beneath Our Feet.

Michael will also produce the film along with the author, who will also write the screenplay.

Writer David's hit young adult novel, released in September (17), follows the fortunes of a Lego-obsessed African-American youth using his imagination to stay safe in the Harlem, New York projects following the death of his brother.

"Directing has been an area I’ve wanted to explore for some time now," Michael tells Deadline. "The Stars Beneath Our Feet tells a story that really spoke to me, and I’m looking forward to jumping behind the camera. I’ve had the opportunity to work with some very smart and talented directors and it inspired me to take on this new challenge."

Moore took to Twitter to share the news and added, "Michael is a hardworking, passionate multi-talent. I know his film will rock. So excited.Thanks!"

The 30-year-old is also producing another novel adaption that he’s starring in, Fahrenheit 451. The TV movie is based on Ray Bradbury’s 1953 dystopian tale, about a future where books are outlawed and "firemen" burn any that are found. Sofia Boutella and Michael Shannon co-star, with the film hitting the small screen next year.

Michael is also working on the follow-up to Creed, and will be joining forces with Creed director Ryan Coogler for Marvel’s next blockbuster Black Panther and drama Wrong Answer, which tells the story of a math teacher in Atlanta, Georgia scandalised when he looks to get funding for his school by altering his students' test scores.