Chloe Grace Moretz distances herself from Louis C.K. movie

Chloe Grace Moretz pulled out of promoting new movie I Love You, Daddy after learning of potential sexual harassment allegations against her co-star and director Louis C.K..

The Kick-Ass actress stars alongside the comedian in the comedy-drama about a teenage girl who falls for a lecherous 68-year-old filmmaker, played by John Malkovich. Louis C.K. plays her onscreen father and also wrote and directed the movie, which was set for a U.S. release on 17 November (17).

The movie's New York premiere was pulled on Thursday night for undisclosed reasons, shortly before an article was published in The New York Times in which five women accused him of sexual misconduct.

Chloe's spokesperson has now distanced the 20-year-old from the project, telling Entertainment Tonight she withdrew from promotional obligations two weeks ago "after becoming aware of potential allegations against Louis C.K."

In the expose, comediennes Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov claimed the funnyman got "completely naked, and started masturbating" in front of them in his hotel room after their show at the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in 2002, while two others claimed he masturbated in front of them.

Comedienne Rebecca Corry alleged that Louis asked her if he could "masturbate in front of me", while they were filming a TV pilot in 2005, and former Friends star Courteney Cox, who was an executive producer on the show, confirmed the alleged incident.

"What happened to Rebecca on that set was awful,” Courteney said.

I Love You, Daddy's distributors The Orchard are considered their options regarding its release.

"There is never a place for the behaviour detailed in these allegations," a statement from distributors at The Orchard reads. "As a result, we are giving careful consideration to the timing and release of the film and continuing to review the situation."