Anna Wintour 'terrified' of The Post subject Katharine Graham

Anna Wintour was terrified and intimidated by Katharine Graham, the subject of new Meryl Streep drama The Post.

Meryl chatted with the Vogue editor-in-chief about Anna's late friend, the legendary Washington Post publisher Katharine. Meryl plays the media figure in the upcoming movie, which also stars Tom Hanks, Carrie Coon, and Sarah Paulson.

"Katharine I remember as one of the most intimidating women I've ever met," Anna revealed in a video for Vogue.

"Really? She intimidated you?" a shocked Meryl responded.

"Oh, terrified. Terrified!" Anna exclaimed. "I mean, she was amazing and became a great friend and mentor. But she was so tall and so imposing and spoke so well. And she of course led the Washington Post through their Watergate Scandal, so obviously the film is relevant for today in that it's about how a woman can make herself heard."

The Post tackles issues that are relevant in the current Hollywood climate, with the film industry rocked by allegations of sexual assault and harassment at the hands of powerful producers, directors, and actors like Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.

As more and more women and men come forward with their own claims of abuse, Meryl can see the significance of her latest feature.

"One of the themes in the film is how difficult it is to stand up, and so that speaks to our moment where the truth is so amorphous and difficult to nail down. That's a feeling not only shared by women, but men. It's hard to risk a great deal to tell the truth," she sighed.

The Post, directed by Steven Spielberg, hits cinemas from January (18).