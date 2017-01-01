BBC bosses pull Ed Westwick TV drama following rape allegations

BBC bosses have pulled the plug on a TV drama starring Ed Westwick after the actor was accused of rape by two women.

This week (end12Nov17), Aurelie Wynn and Kristina Cohen accused the 30-year-old Gossip Girl star of rape in posts on Facebook.

He was due to star as Mickey Argyll in Ordeal by Innocence, an Agatha Christie adaptation scheduled to air in the U.K. during the Christmas period, but BBC chiefs have now pulled the show from the schedule.

In a statement, a BBC spokesman told WENN/ Cover Media: "These are serious allegations which Ed Westwick has strenuously denied. The BBC is not making any judgement but until these matters are resolved we will not include Ordeal by Innocence in the schedules."

Before the allegations emerged, Westwick was filming another show for the BBC, the second season of comedy White Gold. The representative said the star would be taking a break from filming the programme to deal with the allegations.

"The independent production company making White Gold has informed us that Ed Westwick has paused from filming while he deals with these allegations,” they added.

Westwick has strenuously denied all accusations in two messages posted to his social media pages. In the most recent post he stated: "It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and probably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude that I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct. I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible."

Cohen and Wynn allege Westwick sexually assaulted them while they slept at his home. Cohen has since filed a report with Los Angeles Police Department (L.A.P.D.) officers.