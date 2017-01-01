Jason Momoa dreadlocked his hair to catch Lisa Bonet's attention

Jason Momoa dreadlocked his hair in an attempt to try and catch Lisa Bonet's attention.

The Game of Thrones actor and the former The Cosby Show star first started dating in 2005, and though it was widely believed that they wed in 2007, they actually only made their union official earlier this month (Oct17).

But prior to their relationship, what Lisa didn't know was that Jason had already set his sights on her, and even switched up his hairstyle in case they ever met.

"I had actually dreaded my hair for her. I had huge dreadlocks, she had dreadlocks," he said during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday night (09Nov17), revealing that he first met Lisa when they were introduced by mutual friends at a jazz club. "I see her and she's just like, 'I'm Lisa.' And I turned to my friend and (screamed). I had fireworks going off inside."

After their initial introduction, Jason did not want the night to end and convinced Lisa to drive him to the hotel where he was staying as he didn't have a car. The 38-year-old persuaded the brunette beauty to have a drink at the hotel bar, and sparks flew immediately.

"She ordered a Guinness and that was it. And then I ordered grits and we had Guinness and grits, and you know, the rest was history," the Hawaii-born star shared.

Jason and Lisa are parents to 10-year-old daughter Lola and eight-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf. And Jason also explained that he waited until their second child was born to tell Lisa that he had a crush on her extending back to her days on The Cosby Show, where she played Denise Huxtable from 1984 to 1991.

"It was more than (love at first sight). Ever since I was like eight years old and I saw her on the TV, I was like, 'Mommy, I want that one. I'm going to stalk you for the rest of my life and I'm going to get you.' I am a full-fledged stalker. I didn't tell her that until we'd had two babies. Otherwise, it would be creepy and weird. I've always wanted to meet her and she was a queen, always," he smiled.