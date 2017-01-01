Jeff Daniels discusses unusual taste in snacks

Jeff Daniels has unusual preferences when it comes to lunch snacks.

The actor has had a prolific career in Hollywood, making his film debut in 1981's Ragtime and going on to win over fans with performances in Dumb and Dumber, Steve Jobs, The Martian and political TV show The Newsroom.

While some stars unwind by cooking up a storm in the kitchen, Jeff has admitted that cooking isn't his forte and he actually prefers some pretty quirky combinations when it comes to food.

"I am not known for my dishes, but I am partial to peanut butter and barbecue sauce sandwiches," he told Empire magazine. "The rest of my family gags when I concoct one of these things. I highly recommend them."

Though Jeff is up for trying out new unusual snacks, he is allergic to some types of nuts and will end up looking like a "cat who's just had a hairball" if he eats the wrong kind. And while the star is pretty fearless when it comes to most challenges, he is terrified of snakes.

"I was in (1990 movie) Arachnophobia and had no trouble with spiders. Had that movie been about snakes, I'd still be in therapy," the 62-year-old said.

Unveiling more secrets, Jeff explained that the moonwalk is his signature dance move and that one of his favourite movies is 1972 flick Jeremiah Johnson, starring Robert Redford. But he insists that he doesn't have any hidden tattoos or piercings.

"I do have a series of moles that in the right light looks like a dragon. My only question for those who get them is what happens when you outgrow it? I see guys with tattoo everywhere and I'm am like,' Call me when you are 60,'" he laughed.