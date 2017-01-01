Emma Stone & Billie Jean King share an important message for #EqualPayDay

Leading the battle for equality, the incredible Billie Jean King and Emma Stone share an important #EqualPayDay message. Released by Fox Searchlight Pictures, Battle of the Sexes is in UK cinemas November 24.Alongside this message Fox Searchlight Pictures has shared the clip "Press Release" which shows Emma Stone, as Billie Jean King, fighting for women to be paid equally for their impending tennis match.BATTLE OF THE SEXES is in UK cinemas November 24.In the wake of the sexual revolution and the rise of the women’s movement, the 1973 tennis match between women’s World #1 Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and ex-men’s-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell) was billed as the BATTLE OF THE SEXES and became one of the most watched televised sports events of all time, reaching 90 million viewers around the world. As the rivalry between King and Riggs kicked into high gear, off-court each was fighting more personal and complex battles. The fiercely private King was not only championing for equality but also struggling to come to terms with her own sexuality, as her friendship with Marilyn Barnett (Andrea Riseborough) developed. And Riggs, one of the first self-made media-age celebrities, wrestled with his gambling demons, at the expense of his family and wife Priscilla (Elisabeth Shue). Together, Billie and Bobby served up a cultural spectacle that resonated far beyond the tennis court, sparking discussions in bedrooms and boardrooms that continue to reverberate today.Starring Academy Award® winner Emma Stone and Academy Award® nominee Steve Carell as 1970’s tennis greats Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, BATTLE OF THE SEXES is directed by Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton from a screenplay by Academy Award® winner Simon Beaufoy. BATTLE OF THE SEXES also stars Andrea Riseborough, Sarah Silverman, Bill Pullman, Alan Cumming and Academy Award® nominee Elisabeth Shue.