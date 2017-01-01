Tyrese Gibson blames faulty medication for online meltdowns

Singer and actor Tyrese Gibson has blamed new psychiatric medication for prompting his series of recent meltdowns online.

The Transformers star has shared a string of troubling messages on his social media accounts in the past few weeks, publishing several desperate posts about his ongoing family court battle with ex-wife Norma over their 10-year-old daughter Shayla.

Tyrese has also raised eyebrows by attacking his The Fate of the Furious co-star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, in addition to making unsubstantiated claims suggesting fellow actors Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith recently loaned him $5 million (£3.8 million).

And on Saturday (11Nov17) the 38-year-old took to Instagram to apologise for his recent behaviour, claiming he was recently prescribed psychiatric medication for an unspecified mental health disorder that had an "adverse effect" on his psyche.

"I want you guys to know that to this day I don’t drink, smoke or on any level do I do drugs," he wrote in the post, which was attached to an image of the Rexulti drug packaging box. "I was advised then ultimately connected with multiple therapist and psychiatrist (sic) I had a few private meetings and this particular drug that was suggested although maybe helpful to others had an adverse effect on me and this is the reason I had a complete meltdown online".

Tyrese also noted "high stress" and a "very traumautic experience" contributed to his breakdown, but he feels he is now on the mend.

"I’m in the clear now, this (medication) is being flushed out of my system and I’m already to get back at 100%," he added before insisting he is "so very sorry" for the trouble his messages may have caused.

Gibson ended his post by once again referring to his child custody case with ex-wife Norma, who has claimed he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in the past.

"please guys just know again this is not the Singer, actor this is Shayla’s father (sic)," he concluded, "This will NOT compromise my case.... This is transparency and honesty and more of a suggestion, please seek professional opinions when it comes to drugs especially psychiatric meds."

Norma, who was married to the star from 2007 to 2009, has accused Tyrese of spanking Shayla so hard on her rear end she had troubling sitting down. The family court case continues.