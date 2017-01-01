George Takei denies sexually assaulting former actor

George Takei has denied an allegation of sexual assault made by a former model and actor.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter on Friday (10Nov17), Scott R. Brunton alleged that the Star Trek actor displayed inappropriate behaviour and groped him in 1981.

While Takei was not immediately available for comment on the allegations, he took to Twitter on Saturday to post a long message rejecting Brunton's claims.

"I want to assure you all that I am as shocked and bewildered at these claims as you must feel reading them," he wrote. "The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now. I have wracked my brain to ask if I remember Mr. Brunton, and I cannot say I do."

Takei insisted he is taking the allegations very seriously, however, he vehemently denied committing any "non-consensual" act.

"Those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful," the 80-year-old stated, adding that his husband of 29 years, Brad Altman, "stands fully by my side".

In Brunton's statement, he claimed that he had met Takei when he was working as a waiter at Greg's Blue Dot bar in Hollywood. After exchanging numbers, Takei allegedly invited him to dinner and the theatre, and was a welcome ear when Brunton, upset by a recent break-up, discussed his relationship problems.

When Brunton showed up to Takei's condo for a drink on one occasion, he claims he became dizzy and disorientated during the visit before becoming a victim of sexual misconduct.

"I said I need to sit down and he said sit over here and he had the giant yellow beanbag chair. So I sat down in that and leaned my head back and I must have passed out," Brunton alleged. "The next thing I remember I was coming to and he had my pants down around my ankles and he was groping my crotch and trying to get my underwear off and feeling me up at the same time, trying to get his hands down my underwear."