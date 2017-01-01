Michelle Williams 'adored' playing devoted mother in crime thriller

Michelle Williams "adored" portraying a devoted mother in new movie All the Money in the World.

Directed by Ridley Scott, the upcoming film is based on John Pearson's book Painfully Rich: The Outrageous Fortunes and Misfortunes of the Heirs of J. Paul Getty, which tells of J. Paul Getty's refusal to cooperate with the extortion demands of a group of kidnappers who had abducted his grandson John Paul Getty III in the 1970s.

Williams takes on the role of Paul Getty III's mother Gail Harris, who desperately tried to convince J. Paul Getty to pay the ransom.

"Gail was plunged into this surreal nightmare," she told Empire magazine of her character. "What's interesting to me regarding the story is that it's about one woman trying to operate in a man's world. The constant question was that if she was a man, how different would it have been?"

When the Getty family patriarch wouldn't offer up the cash, Gail allies herself with Getty's business manager and former CIA operative Fletcher Chase, as played by Mark Wahlberg, to set her son free and convince Getty to change his mind before it's too late.

"I absolutely adore (Gail) Harris, she had no real leverage but she never fell apart. She managed to stay strong, direct and clear-headed right up until her son's release," the 37-year-old explained. "Over the course of the film, Gail transforms into a hardened negotiator, not just with the Mafia who stole her son, but going toe-to-toe with Getty himself, the most ruthless negotiator in the world."

The film originally starred Kevin Spacey as oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, though producers decided to remove him from the project following multiple sexual assault allegations made against him. In an unprecedented move, Scott is now conducting reshoots with Christopher Plummer in the role, with the filmmaker still planning to release the film on 22 December. Spacey, who has been dumped by his publicist and agents at CAA, is seeking "evaluation and treatment" in the wake of the accusations.