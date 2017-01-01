Dave Franco: 'Social media scares me'

Dave Franco is too "scared" to jump on the social media bandwagon.

The 32-year-old actor is known to shroud his personal life with secrecy, apart from the occasional kind words about his wife Alison Brie, whom he married earlier this year (17).

Admitting the only reason why he has a Facebook page is because one of his childhood friends set up a fan account dedicated to him, Dave has no desire to join Instagram or Twitter.

"I've stayed away from social media because, to be frank, it scares me," he told website Augustman. "I'm a pretty private person when it comes to my friends and family and my personal life. I try not to offer any information that I don't need the public to know. I get scared of the negative people on social media and don't want to invite that negative energy into my life on a daily basis. For now, I'm just going to continue living in my own little bubble."

Explaining that he gets pressured to join social media a lot, the 21 Jump Street star insisted that for now, he is going to continue to avoid it, but noted that it may be a different story in a few years' time.

Dave has enough on his hands at the moment, and juggles work commitments with spending time as much time as possible with his spouse.

"Married life is amazing," the handsome star, who began dating former Mad Men actress Alison in 2012, smiled. "I can honestly say I'm happier than ever. Everyone asks how things change after you're married, and if it feels any different. The truth is, it doesn't feel that much different, just because we've been living together for nearly five years. But there's something unexplainable that just feels better and more settled."