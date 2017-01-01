Demi Lovato's experience of bullying led to hit new song

Demi Lovato's hit song Sorry Not Sorry drew on her experience of being bullied as a youngster.

The American singer has had a well-publicised battle with drink, drugs, self-harm and an eating disorder, which has seen her enter rehab in the past.

However, the 25-year-old fought back against her demons, and her latest album Tell Me You Love Me is one of her most personal to date.

"Sorry Not Sorry (song) comes from a really different place for me. When I released it, a lot of people thought the song was about a relationship or a break-up. It isn't. When I was younger, I was bullied. This song comes out of the work I've done to rise above what was done to me and succeed no matter how I was treated," she told #legend magazine.

In a previous interview with MTV News, Demi explained how she was influenced by artists like Aretha Franklin, Christina Aguilera, and Kehlani when she made Tell Me You Love.

And since she completed the album, the 25-year-old has had the chance to chat to soul sensation Aretha.

"Very random story: I got to speak to her on the phone a little bit ago, which was beyond awesome. She was at home and I had the chance to talk with her for a while. Talking with someone who has made such an impact on me and my career was really special," she grinned.