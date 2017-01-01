Kim Kardashian celebrates third baby with Japanese garden-themed shower

Kim Kardashian celebrated the impending birth of her third child by throwing a lavish baby shower on Saturday (11Nov17).

The reality TV star already has daughter North, four, and one-year-old son Saint with husband Kanye West, and confirmed she was expecting her third child via surrogate during a season 14 trailer for her show Keeping Up with the Kardashians in late September (17).

To celebrate the new arrival, who is expected to be born in January, Kim had a host of celebrity guests join her for the shower, including Chrissy Teigen, hairstylist Jen Atkin, her sister Khloe Kardashian as well as younger half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

During the event, the 37-year-old took to Instagram Stories to give fans a glimpse into the party, uploading images of a room filled with cherry blossom trees and tables topped with vases of white roses.

"Ok guys, my baby shower for baby number three," Kim said in one video, as she showed her followers the beautiful trees that lined the entrance to the party. "It's just a tea for three with cherry blossom forest. It is so pretty."

North was also in attendance at the baby shower, with Kim sharing a photograph of her wearing a pale pink Chinese-style cheongsam dress and fuzzy slippers.

Khloe, 33, also posted snaps from the bash, uploading pictures of her posing in front of the cherry blossom trees.

"Cherry Blossoms and Tea for baby number three," she wrote alongside the photos.

But it seems that Kim isn't the only member of the family set to have a baby shower in the coming months.

Khloe is rumoured to be pregnant with her first child with basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, whom she has been dating for more than a year.

While it has also been reported that Kylie, 20, is expecting a child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, although she hasn't publicly confirmed or even commented on the claims.

Kourtney, the oldest of the Kardashian/Jenner siblings, has three children - Mason, seven, Penelope, five, and Reign, two - with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.