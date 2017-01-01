Ashley Judd shopping new memoir about sexual assaults

Actress Ashley Judd is set to reflect on life as a sexual assault survivor in a new memoir.

The Double Jeopardy star is among the high-profile women who have accused embattled movie producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, going public with her story in the initial New York Times expose in early October (17).

The article prompted dozens of other actresses to come forward with similar accusations against Weinstein, while empowering other alleged victims of sexual assault or harassment to speak out about their own experiences against the likes of filmmakers Brett Ratner and James Toback, Kevin Spacey, and Steven Seagal.

Now Judd, who revealed she was molested as a child in her 2011 autobiography, All That is Bitter & Sweet, will detail the other personal struggles she has faced regarding sexual abuse.

The book, which is currently being shopped to publishers, is expected to also tell all about her past encounters with Weinstein, whose scandal cost him his job as chief executive of The Weinstein Company, the production firm he co-founded with his brother Bob, and his marriage to fashion designer Georgina Chapman.

Bidding for the rights to the manuscript is expected to land Judd an advance of more than $1 million (£758,100), according to the New York Post's Page Six column.

The actress, daughter of country icon Naomi Judd, recently opened up about reportedly being propositioned by Weinstein early on in her career, explaining she used her negotiation skills to barter her way out of an uncomfortable situation in his hotel suite in 1996.

"Finally, I just said, 'When I win an Oscar in one of your movies (I'll sleep with you), OK?'" she told U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America. When Harvey tried to downgrade the deal to when she was nominated for an Academy Award, she stood firm: "I said, 'No. When I win an Oscar.'"

Ashley has since taken pride in her role as a Hollywood whistleblower, and at the HOPE for Depression Research Foundation luncheon last week (08Nov17), when she was honoured for her courage, she insisted Weinstein should have known better than to harass her.

"I'm a teller - Harvey knows that," she told the crowd at the New York event. "I was sexually abused the first time (when) I was in second grade. I went straight to some adults and said, 'This just happened, this guy molested me', and the adults said, 'Oh, that's not what he meant, he's a nice old guy'."

"There was another sexual assault I experienced... in the seventh or eighth grade," the 49-year-old added. "This guy is a registered sex offender in a county that is contiguous to where I live in Tennessee, but I have no conscious memory of that assault whatsoever."

She also took ownership of her battle with mental illness, defiantly stating, "I am in recovery from depression. About that I have no shame. I am a living example of why there is hope."