Serena Williams' fiance showers baby girl with clothes and toys

New mum Serena Williams fears her fiance is already spoiling their baby daughter a little too much after packing her closet with new clothes.

The tennis superstar and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian welcomed a girl named Alexis Olympia in September (17), and Serena reveals the tot already has too many outfits to choose from, as well as a ton of toys, thanks to her dad's shopping habit.

"I do love Alexis Sr. @alexisohanian but if he buys one more outfit or toy for Olympia @OlympiaOhanian I'm going to explode," she joked on Twitter.

Ohanian was quick to defend his spending, suggesting not all of the toys have been simple play things, responding, "Books don't count!"

Little Alexis is the couple's first child.

Serena and the tech mogul became engaged last December (16) and revealed they were starting a family in April (17).

The athlete's family and friends threw Serena a bachelorette party in New York City earlier this month (Nov17), suggesting her nuptials to Ohanian are looming.

The bride-to-be and her guests, including her sister and fellow tennis ace Venus Williams and singer Ciara, all stayed at the Baccarat Hotel and were transported around the Big Apple in a party bus, dropping them off at top seafood restaurant Legasea for a private dinner last Saturday (04Nov17), followed by a night of clubbing. They then enjoyed a day of pampering at the hotel spa.

The couple has kept its wedding plans under wraps, but it appears Serena and Alexis may be looking to tie the knot before she makes her return to the competitive tennis circuit in January (18) to defend her title at the Australian Open, which she won this year (17) while in the early stages of pregnancy.