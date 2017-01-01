Ben Affleck praises Joss Whedon for sprinkling 'fairy dust' on Justice League

Ben Affleck has heaped praise on Justice League co-director Joss Whedon for sprinkling his "fairy dust" on the superhero blockbuster to complete the project.

Original filmmaker Zack Snyder had to step away from the DC Comics movie following the suicide of his daughter Autumn in March (17), and Avengers director Whedon was recruited to put the finishing touches to the picture, which included some reshoots.

Ben previously admitted the "unorthodox" process turned out to be "seamless", and he insists fans will not be able to tell the difference between the two directors' scenes.

"The movie is Zack's DNA," explained the Argo star, who portrays Bruce Wayne and his alter ego Batman in Justice League. "He cast the movie, he designed the movie. We were fortunate that when Zack was not able to continue we got really lucky in that we got a guy who is very accomplished in his own right, particularly in this genre. He (Whedon) kind of sprinkled some of his fairy dust on our movie and finished it.

"I don't think there's any way to go back and say, 'That's a Joss scene, that's a Zack scene.' They were both working together toward a common goal. I got the sense that Joss was working from what he had discussed with Zack before he stepped in."

It's a sentiment shared by producer Deborah Snyder, Zack's wife, who admits having to take a back seat on the project was initially tough for them to accept, having worked on the franchise since her husband directed Henry Cavill's Superman stand-alone, 2013's Man of Steel.

"This whole thing is so bittersweet because we had been working on this franchise for the past almost eight years when we started developing the script for Man of Steel," she said. "Then we moved onto BVS (Batman Vs. Superman) and also Zack developed the story for Wonder Woman, which was leading up to the point of Justice League where these characters were finally going to come together.

"This was a really great hero's journey, and a journey for these characters to be the characters they are today. So not being able to complete his vision was extremely difficult so that makes it hard, but we were lucky that we already had Joss working on script pages."

Deborah only hopes fans ignore the behind-the-scenes changes and fully immerse themselves in the movie when they check out Justice League, because she insists, "These characters are bigger than any director."

Justice League, which is released this week (ends17Nov17), also features Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Jason Momoa as Aquaman.