Thor: Ragnarok rules over North American box office

Superhero blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok has thundered past the competition to maintain its reign over the North American box office for a second consecutive weekend.

The action epic, starring Chris Hemsworth as the titular Marvel character, raked in another $56.6 million (£42.9 million) to boost its takings to $211.6 million (£160.4 million) in its first 10 days, making it the ninth highest-grossing film domestically of 2017.

Directed by Taika Waititi, the third installment of the movie franchise has also proved to be a huge hit internationally, grossing a total of $650 million (£492.8 million) worldwide in less than three weeks, reports Variety.com.

Back in the North American market, Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell's festive comedy Daddy's Home 2 is a new entry at two, with a $30 million (£22.7 million) gross. The opening weekend takings pale in comparison to that of the original movie, which debuted with $38.7 million (£29.3 million) in 2015.

Despite the drop, it was still enough to place ahead of the star-studded Murder on the Orient Express, which pulls in a three with $28.2 million (£21.4 million). The murder mystery, based on Agatha Christie's classic story, boasts a cast including Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Dame Judi Dench, Penelope Cruz, and Daisy Ridley, with Kenneth Branagh taking on double duty as director and fictional detective Hercule Poirot, although the film has split fans and critics alike with mixed reviews.

Another movie sequel, A Bad Moms Christmas, takes fourth place on the new box office chart as crime thriller Jigsaw rounds out the top five.

Meanwhile, there was promising news for hotly-tipped awards season favourite Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, with the Frances McDormand dark comedy banking a strong $320,000 (£242,700) on limited release in just four theatres.