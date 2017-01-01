Christopher Plummer: 'The Kevin Spacey situation is very sad'

Christopher Plummer has had to "forget" the "very sad" situation surrounding Kevin Spacey in order to give his all after replacing the disgraced actor in new movie All the Money in the World.

The 87-year-old actor stepped in to take on the role of oil tycoon John Paul Getty in Ridley Scott's new movie following the sex scandal swirling around Spacey, which led movie bosses to recast Spacey and reshoot.

Speaking for the first time about the decision, Plummer told Entertainment Tonight that he has found it tough not thinking about the controversy surrounding the House of Cards actor.

"The situation is very sad, because he’s such a talented guy. The whole circumstance is sad," he mused. "But I’ve got to forget that and go and do it, because it’s a very well written script and Ridley has been very good."

Reshoots begin on Monday (13Nov17), with the plan to stick to the original release date for the film of 22 December. The movie's supporting castmembers, including Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams, have all agreed to the reshoot schedule, but Plummer noted: "It's quite a push!"

Plummer also insisted he's not "replacing" Spacey in the part but creating a whole new role.

"It isn’t replacing. In a funny way it’s starting all over again because it’s going to be different, naturally," he explained.

All the Money in the World recounts the real-life kidnapping of Getty's grandson. It was due to close the American Film Institute (AFI) Festival, but was pulled from the schedule by bosses after reports first emerged of Spacey's misconduct.

Pulling the film from the festival, chiefs from the project's distribution company released a statement which read: “All the Money in the World is a superb film and more than worthy of its place of honour in the AFI Fest. But given the current allegations surrounding one of its actors and out of respect for those impacted, it would be inappropriate to celebrate at a gala at this difficult time. Accordingly, the film will be withdrawn."

All the Money in the World was expected to a be a serious contender for nominations during the upcoming award season before Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp made his bombshell allegations about Spacey in an interview with Buzzfeed last month (Oct17). Rapp claimed Spacey sexually assaulted him when he was only 14.

Many other men have since come forward and shared similar stories about the Oscar winner.