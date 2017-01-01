Molly's Game replaces All the Money in the World as AFI Fest closer

Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut Molly's Game is replacing All the Money in the World as the American Film Institute (AFI) Festival's closing film on 16 November (17).

Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World, which tells the story of oil heir John Paul Getty III’s 1973 kidnapping, has been marred by controversy in recent wakes, after Kevin Spacey, who was playing oil tycoon John Paul Getty, was hit with numerous allegations of sexual harassment.

Instead of scrapping the finished film altogether, Scott made the decision to recast the role, and asked Christopher Plummer, who he originally wanted to play Getty before being told by movie executives to hire a bigger name, to step in.

Molly’s Game stars Jessica Chastain as real-life Olympic-class skier Molly Bloom, who became an FBI target after running the world's most exclusive high-stakes poker game. Idris Elba, Kevin Costner, and Chris O'Dowd also star.

“Aaron Sorkin is an American master, and we are proud to shine a proper spotlight on his directorial debut, Molly’s Game, on AFI Fest’s Closing Night,” said Jacqueline Lyanga, AFI Fest Director, in a statement. “As Sorkin embarks on this next chapter of his career, his talents are timely for a tribute as he brings his gift of crafting compelling narratives and complex characters to the story of female impresario Molly Bloom.”

Oscar-winning writer and producer Sorkin previously admitted he had no plans to direct the movie when he wrote the script, but after Chastain and Elba signed on, producers persuaded him he was the right man for the job.

Reshoots on All the Money in the World begin on Monday (13Dec17), with stars Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg both agreeing to film their scenes again. It’s thought the shooting schedule will take between eight and 10 days, and Scott is still planning to stick to the film’s 22 December release date.