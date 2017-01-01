Sarah Hyland 'happy as can be' in new romance with Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland is "happy as can be" in her new relationship with Wells Adams, according to her Modern Family screen mother Julie Bowen.

Sarah found love with U.S. reality star Wells, who shot to fame after appearing on The Bachelorette, earlier this year (17). Their relationship appears to be going from strength to strength, with both posting gushing tributes to each other on social media.

And speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2017 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday night (11Nov17), Julie admitted she's more than happy to see her on-screen daughter loved-up.

"I have not met him," she said. "I can only say I was in on the ground floor of the flirting. He seems lovely, he seems like a really nice guy and he treats her really well. She's happy as can be. That's all you can want for your daughters, fake or real."

Sarah isn't the only one of Julie's Modern Family daughters to have found love; Ariel Winter, who plays Alex Dunphy on the hit series, celebrated her one-year anniversary with boyfriend Levi Meaden on Sunday, and shared several pictures of the pair together on social media, as well as a gushing message.

“Happy 1 year anniversary my love. I’m the luckiest girl in the entire world,” the 19-year-old actress wrote. “Thank you for being the incredible man you are, and for making me the happiest I could’ve ever imagined. Here’s to many, many more. I love you. P.S. your crazy butt is the only one who could ever make me agree to jumping off a cliff at a waterfall soooo yeah. I love you."

One picture saw the pair embracing under a waterfall, while another showed Ariel in a black dress with her hands on the cheeks of her tuxedo-clad beau.

Levi, 30, also paid tribute to his girlfriend, sharing a similar glamorous picture and writing: "I can’t believe it’s been a year. We’ve had adventures. Gotten dolled up countless times. And travelled through 3 continents together. I never imagined I’d be this happy. I love you more than anything! Happy anniversary Peanut Butter!!!!"