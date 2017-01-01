Ewan McGregor steps out hand-in-hand with Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Ewan McGregor has gone public with his new love, Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

The Trainspotting star hit headlines last month (Oct17) after editors at Britain's The Sun newspaper published images of the married Scottish actor sharing a passionate kiss with the American actress during an outing at a cafe in London.

It later emerged that the actor reportedly split from his wife of 22 years, French production designer Eve Mavrakis, back in May (17). The pair share four daughters Clara, Esther, Anouk, and Jamyan, who they adopted from Mongolia.

Now, pictures obtained by Mail Online from the weekend (11-12Nov17), showed the 46-year-old actor walking hand-in-hand with the American actress in Hollywood, Los Angeles, dressed in matching leather biker jackets - seemingly confirming they are enjoying a new romance.

Ewan's romance with Mary Elizabeth, 32, who played his onscreen lover in the third season of the TV adaptation of the Coen brothers' 1996 film, was revealed after the pair were spotted kissing during their October dinner date.

“Ewan and Mary Elizabeth were there together and seemed relaxed in each other’s company," a source told The Sun at the time. “They were deep in conversation and were there together for more than an hour. As they left she got on to the back of Ewan’s motorbike and they sped off together.”

Representatives for Ewan have not commented on the actor's marriage split. However, Mary Elizabeth, who also separated from her husband of seven years in May, writer/director Riley Stearns, shared the news of her own relationship breakdown with her fans in an emotional post on Instagram.

"Sitting here with my best friend who I love with all my heart," she captioned a photo of herself kissing Stearns. "We have spent our lives together and it has been full of joy and warmth every day.

"We've decided to move on from our marriage, but we will stay best friends and collaborators for all our days. We are still ride or die, just in a different way now. I love you always, Riley."