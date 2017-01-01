NEWS Studiocanal celebrates biggest opening weekend at UK box office with Paddington 2 Newsdesk Share with :







STUDIOCANAL today celebrates the company’s biggest opening weekend at the UK box office with Paul King’s PADDINGTON 2, fully financed by the studio in partnership with Heyday Films.



PADDINGTON 2 opened across 606 sites, the company’s widest release ever, boasting a screen average of £13,606 and a weekend total of £8,258,942. The opening gross is a 59% increase from PADDINGTON’s opening box office in 2014. The politest bear from Peru is number 1 at the UK box office, an incredible result for STUDIOCANAL’s most ambitious production to date.



The film accounted for 42% of this weekend’s gross box office and scored the 12th biggest opening weekend of 2017 overall as well as the 7th best 3-day opening of the year. IMAX delivered from its 36 sites with a grand total of £102,685.



STUDIOCANAL Chairman and CEO Didier Lupfer comments: “I am so delighted to celebrate the company’s biggest and widest release to date with the opening weekend figures of PADDINGTON 2. The #1 opening represents a significant milestone for us and we can’t wait to spread Paddington’s contagious message of kindness worldwide as the film continues its global roll out.”



STUDIOCANAL UK CEO Danny Perkins adds: “We are thrilled that the British public have taken this incredible film to heart and have responded with such warmth and joy to Paddington’s return to the big screen. The response from audiences and critics has been remarkable.”



PADDINGTON 2 is based on the best-selling and internationally adored series of children’s stories by Michael Bond and is once again directed by BAFTA nominee Paul King, from a script by King and Simon Farnaby. The film is produced by multi award-winning David Heyman.



Beyond UK audiences and critical acclaim (PADDINGTON 2 will be the studio’s best reviewed film of the year) the film also met with Karen Jankel’s approval, Daughter of the late Michael Bond CBE “It was hard to imagine how Paddington 2 could be as wonderful as the first film but it has actually surpassed it. I found myself laughing from beginning to end, not to mention reaching for the odd tissue. As my father wrote on Paddington’s label when he created him all those years ago, ‘Please Look After This Bear. Thank You’. I’m delighted to say that everyone involved in making Paddington 2 has followed those instructions to the letter.”



PADDINGTON 2 opens in STUDIOCANAL territories – Germany, November 23; France, December 6 and Australia and New Zealand on December 26.

