Amy Schumer enjoys dinner date with chef

Comedienne Amy Schumer has a new man in her life after she was spotted on a dinner date with a chef in New York City.

The Trainwreck star had been single since splitting from boyfriend Ben Hanisch earlier this year (17), but she has since been photographed getting cosy with Chris Fischer.

According to People.com, the rumoured new couple met up in the Big Apple, where Amy and Chris enjoyed a candlelit dinner with wine.

Chris, who has also published his own cookbook, lives in Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts and is no stranger to mingling with celebrities - he previously worked as a sous chef for Mario Batali, who he reportedly met through mutual pal Jake Gyllenhaal.

Fischer's restaurant, The Beach Plum, is also said to be a favourite of former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.

Amy has yet to comment on her new relationship, her first since calling it quits with furniture designer Ben in May (17) after a year-and-a-half together.

The actress wasn't afraid to touch on the split at the Hilarity for Charity variety show in New York in June (17), when she cracked jokes about rushing their romance after meeting on a dating app in late 2015.

"We went out with a couple who had been together a long time," she recalled of one awkward incident. "We were trying to rush the intimacy. I was trying to impress the girl and I was like, 'Well, he woke me up this morning with a fart!'

"And he just slowly turned to me and he goes, 'Are we doing this?' And I was like, 'No, no, no, no, we're not opening fire. Don't tell me any of the disgusting s**t I've done.'"