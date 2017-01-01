Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller stole Batcave props from Justice League set

Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller have risked the wrath of Warner Bros. bosses after confessing to stealing Batman memorabilia from the set of Justice League.

The actors portray Aquaman and The Flash, respectively, in the new superhero blockbuster, in which they are joined by Ben Affleck, who reprises his role as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

Security on the DC Comics movie adaptation was tight to prevent plot information and other details leaking to the press, but Jason and Ezra reveal they couldn't resist snagging little mementos after filming wrapped.

"I did steal stuff from the Batcave and I'm gonna come out and tell you guys that right now," Ezra confessed during a recent Justice League press conference. "So did Jason - little things."

"We're both natural born thieves!" quipped former Game of Thrones star Momoa. "We took these little bullets with this little red cap on top of it. Bat bullets! Yeah, I give it to my son."

Cast and crewmembers were also required to check in their cell phones before entering the set, but the stars didn't quite abide by that rule, either.

"They frowned on selfies," Ben explained of snapping pictures onset. "The security was very high. You had to leave your cell phone outside. It was not cool to take selfies."

Ezra added, "You'd get tackled if you tried. You'd take sneaky selfies in the Batcave!"

Acknowledging how Ben could have skirted the rule, producer Deborah Snyder remarked, "Batman's the only one with pockets so he could hide it (cell phone) in his utility belt and nobody would ever see it."

Despite the actors' confessions, they are unlikely to face any real punishment as Justice League finally hits theatres this week (begs13Nov17).