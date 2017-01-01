Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet flash matching pearl-studded wedding bands at premiere

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet showed off their wedding rings at the Justice League premiere on Monday night (13Nov17) in Los Angeles.

The couple who have been together for 12 years and have two children together, daughter Lola, 10, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 8, married at their home in Topanga, California last month (Oct17), although it has been widely and inaccurately reported that they initially tied the knot in November, 2007.

And on Monday night, the handsome couple made their first appearance together as newlyweds since making it official, at the premiere of Jason's highly-anticipated new film in which he plays superhero Aquaman.

The former Game of Thrones actor talked about wedding and discussed his former vow to find the person who leaked the details of the couple’s wedding day to the press, admitting he hasn't had a lot of time to follow up on his threat just yet.

“There hasn’t been a lot time to do that kind of investigating,” the Cosby Show actress told ET Online. “No, I’ve been doing press!” Jason added. “I’ve been in China. I’ve been to London. I’ve been in interviews and haven’t had the chance to stalk someone down and find them yet. But I will!”

When asked how they felt about their new status, they both described being married as “next level” before showing off matching antique gold wedding bands featuring pearl-shaped stones.

As well as sharing their joy over their recent nuptials, doting father Jason is excited for his children to finally get to see one of his movies.

“I'm a big kid you know? I'm being paid to be a big kid,” he said of the film. “It's fun to play these superheroes, and I have two children that are the perfect age… My children aren’t normally allowed to watch a lot of things that I'm in. (They're) not exactly some of the best shows for my kids to watch, so this is really fun for them to be a part of it.”