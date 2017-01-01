Nicole Kidman receives Icon honour at Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Nicole Kidman was honoured with the Icon prize at Glamour magazine's Women of the Year Awards on Monday night (13Nov17).

The Moulin Rouge! star was chosen as the recipient for the top prize by editors of the American magazine and she was presented with the award by Sofia Coppola, the director of her movie The Beguiled, at the Kings Theatre in New York on Monday.

During her acceptance speech, Nicole called her husband Keith Urban, who was in the audience, "a truly good man", and said how lucky she was to grow up in a loving family and be a mother to "four loving children", before calling for people to support each other to enact change.

"As much as we gravitate, with all of this going on in the world, to a safe place, to the people most like us - the people whose gender, sexuality, race or politics we share - I’m convinced the galvanization of all of us together is essential," she said. "I truly believe we must share the good love wherever we see it’s needed.

"One of the first things I learned in my work with UN Women to support women survivors of violence is how critical the solidarity of others is. The feeling that they are not alone. That there is help. So let’s speak out. Let’s offer our support and create change. It is about building bridges. Bridges bring understanding, empathy, bring change..."

She concluded her speech by thanking those who made her who she is and helped her have an extraordinary year, with numerous film roles and an Emmy award for her role as a domestic abuse sufferer Celeste in Big Little Lies.

"Thank you for supporting and embracing me, for allowing me to fail and to fall down and get back up, brush off my knees, even if they’re bloodied, and fly. Thank you for the good love. I promise to pass it on," she added.

Other honorees included Gigi Hadid, who received her Supernova prize from Serena Williams, director Patty Jenkins, who was honoured with the Changemaker award from original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter, and Solange Knowles, who took home the Artist prize.