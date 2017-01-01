'Pregnant' Kylie Jenner hosts all-pink baby shower one day after Kim Kardashian's

Kylie Jenner hosted an all-pink, pyjama party themed baby shower at her Californian home on Sunday (12Nov17).

The event, which Kylie kept off social media, came just one day after her sister Kim Kardashian, who is expecting her third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate, hosted her own baby shower at her Bel Air mansion.

However, according to reports, it was Kylie's event that had been planned months in advance, while Kim's star-studded bash was more of a last-minute affair, with invitations only sent out in the week running up to the shower.

Pictures from Kylie's shower showed the reported mother-to-be, who has yet to comment on the claims she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, dressed in a loose-fitting pair of silk pyjamas. Her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian were also seen in matching two-pieces, while the entire house was decked out in pink decorations - suggesting Kylie is expecting a baby girl.

As well as blossoms adorning the house, there were also pink blossoms strewn in the swimming pool. Pink cushions sat on white chairs around the pool and a backyard barbecue area, while a tulle-covered tent concealed the majority of the shower from view.

Her decision to keep the shower off of social media will come as a surprise to many of Kylie's fans, as she's been such an avid poster on sites such as Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

However, it was recently claimed that Kylie has made a conscious decision to keep a low profile in the run-up to her baby's arrival.

"Even though this is a very exciting time for her, she wants to be more private for now and is doing her best to stay out of the public eye,” a source told People.com. "She feels good, but her body is changing. She doesn’t want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company. She’s very excited about the baby, though. She talks about the baby nonstop.”

Kim's surrogate is also reportedly pregnant with a baby girl, and is said to be due in early 2018 - around the same time as Kylie and her big sister Khloe Kardashian, who is said to be expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.