Arrow star Stephen Amell offers to help sexual harassment victims report misconduct

Actor Stephen Amell has encouraged cast and crewmembers on his hit show Arrow to come forward and report any sexual misconduct following the suspension of the series' co-creator.

Over the weekend (10-12Nov17), it emerged Warner Bros. TV Group bosses had launched an investigation into claims of inappropriate behaviour made against Andrew Kreisberg, who also worked on Supergirl and The Flash and serves as an executive producer on the comic book series.

Kreisberg has vehemently denied the allegations, but as the in-house investigation continues, Amell, who portrays the titular Green Arrow vigilante on TV, has spoken out to lend his support to any victims of sexual harassment or assault, offering to help them report any bad behaviour to their superiors.

In a video posted on Facebook on Monday (13Nov17), Amell revealed he had addressed the scandal with Arrow's cast and crew that morning, and expressed his dedication to promoting a "safe and progressive work environment".

"I told them this morning, and I tell you now - and I meant it - that if anyone ever feels anything less than 100 per cent safe, or anyone feels as through they aren't allowed to express themselves and be the person that they are," he said, "that they should come to whomever they are supposed to go to and that I'll stand right beside them, right behind them, I'll speak on their behalf if need be.

"I also think that in situations like this if you're not an active part of the solution, then you are a part of the problem. Period. That's it. We do our best to have the best possible work environment. We will continue to do so."

Amell's comments emerged after similar statements of support were made by his DC Comics co-stars Melissa Benoist, Emily Bett Rickards, and Caity Lotz.

Meanwhile The Flash star Grant Gustin also shared his views on the controversy in a post on Instagram.

"Hearing of different men, again and again, especially in the industry that I work in, treating women as if they are less than, and both physically and emotionally abusing them has become a daily occurrence," he posted. "This is not ok. This can't become our new normal... I'm in awe of not just all the women who have spoken out these last few weeks, but any woman who has ever done so. I can't imagine how terrifying it must be and how much courage and strength it takes. These women are the real superheroes and they should be treated as such."

Kreisberg is the latest Hollywood power player to be accused of sexual misconduct, with Harvey Weinstein, James Toback, Brett Ratner, and Kevin Spacey among the other names linked to the scandal sweeping the industry.