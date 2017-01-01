Jason Momoa was just 'wasting time' before becoming a dad

Becoming a father helped Jason Momoa discover his true purpose in life.

The former Game of Thrones star shares daughter Lola, 10, and son Nakoa-Wolf, eight, with his new wife, actress Lisa Bonet, and Jason admits his whole life changed for the better when they were born.

"I really can't tell you what the hell I was doing before I had kids," he tells Men's Health magazine. "Just f**king off. Wasting time. I think I was pretty reckless and definitely a bit out of control.

"Now I'm more focused. I probably love myself more and take care of myself more because I want to stick around."

Jason, 38, was recently reunited with his family in the U.S. after spending months in Australia filming upcoming superhero movie Aquaman, and he is cherishing the down time he gets to share with his kids because he knows their relationship will inevitably change when they become teens.

"When I was 15, I was out of the house; I was gone," he recalls. "Right now I'm just Papa."

Jason is currently enjoying the spotlight as he promotes Justice League, his latest outing as superhero Aquaman, and despite being admired for his onscreen work and his buff physique, years down the line, he would rather be remembered as a family man first.

"I want to be remembered as, I hope, an amazing husband and a great father," he shares. "My kids are my greatest piece of art. If I can pump them full of amazing stuff and surround them with beautiful art and music, then I'm going to live out my life watching them. They're already way smarter and just way better than me."

"God, I love it," Momoa smiles, shaking his head in disbelief. "It's beautiful. I want it to be the greatest thing I ever do: make good humans."

In addition to Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, Jason is also stepfather to actress/singer Zoe Kravitz, Lisa's only child with her ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.