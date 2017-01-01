Tyrese Gibson's ex seeking mental health evaluation order

Tyrese Gibson's ex-wife wants the actor/singer to undergo a mental health evaluation following a series of bizarre incidents related to their ongoing family court battle.

The Fate of the Furious star has been locked in a custody and protection order fight with Norma Gibson since September (17), when she obtained a temporary restraining order forbidding Tyrese from going anywhere near her or their 10-year-old daughter Shayla.

Norma accused her ex of abusing their child by allegedly spanking her so hard it pained her to sit down.

She is currently seeking to have the order made permanent and during their latest court hearing on Tuesday (14Nov17), her lawyer, Aleen Khanjian, called on the judge to force Tyrese to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Khanjian highlighted numerous video rants Tyrese had posted on social media in recent weeks, in which he raged over the custody dispute and broke down as he begged to see his little girl, while noting he had also hired a plane to fly a banner over Shayla's school to express his love for her.

In addition, Khanjian referred to an evaluation a court-appointed official had submitted about Tyrese's behaviour, describing him as having a "mental illness", reports TMZ.com.

The lawyer also accused the 38-year-old of violating a previous court ruling which banned both parents from posting about Shayla on social media.

The news emerges days after Tyrese blamed his recent online meltdowns on new medication he had been prescribed for an unspecified mental health disorder, insisting the drug had had an "adverse effect" on his behaviour.

He also noted "high stress" and a "very traumatic experience" had contributed to his breakdown, but insisted he is now "in the clear" after flushing the medication out of his system.

Tyrese is also said to be fighting the court case alone after his attorney, Terry Levich Ross, filed paperwork for a substitution of attorney, noting his former client will be defending himself, despite having no prior legal experience.

The embattled star was married to Norma from 2007 to 2009. Tyrese wed his second wife, Samantha Lee, who is said to be pregnant, in February (17).