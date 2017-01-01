Jessica Chastain: 'I won't accept traditional female roles'

Actress Jessica Chastain is doing her part to rid the film industry of stereotypes by refusing to take on conventional female roles.

The Golden Globe winner plays real life poker queen Molly Bloom, an Olympic class skier who left the sport to host high stakes gambling card games for Hollywood heavyweights such as Ben Affleck, Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio, in Aaron Sorkin's directorial debut Molly's Game, and the 40-year-old accepted the part because her character's story broke so many boundaries.

“(Molly's) an accomplished, successful woman, and she doesn’t trade romance for leverage,” Chastain explains to Town & Country. “I am not one to go for traditional female roles, because I don’t think traditionally female characters are very interesting, and I don’t think they represent real life. I’m working hard to break free of stereotypes that the film industry has created and nurtured around women.”

In a break from traditional movie storylines, Jessica's persona does not have a love interest, another element of the film she celebrates.

“It’s about whether the character is flesh and blood, a real human being with her own desires separate from a husband or boy or love interest,” she notes. “I think the industry is beginning to examine itself and how it has perceived female roles. I’m seeing a lot of really interesting discussions, and I do think it’s changing.”

"We have a long way to go in the world in all industries,” she adds. “If I’m in the situation where I have equal experience to the other actor and my role is just as significant, there is no reason why I should be paid less. It’s not really part of my world anymore, because I just won’t accept it.”

Jessica's comments come just months after she slammed filmmakers for submitting entries with "disturbing" one-dimensional female characters while serving as a juror at the Cannes Film Festival in May (17).

She has also encouraged closing the gender pay gap in Hollywood in addition to stepping out in support of sexual assault victims who have come forward with allegations of abuse amid the current harassment scandal sweeping the film industry. Movie heavyweights Harvey Weinstein, Brett Ratner, James Toback and Kevin Spacey have all been accused of sexual misconduct.