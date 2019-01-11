Taraji P. Henson to star in What Women Want remake

Taraji P. Henson is set to star in a remake of 2000 movie What Women Want.

The actress has been attached to headline Paramount Players' upcoming film, to be titled What Men Want, which will be a gender-swap version of the Nancy Meyers feature that starred Mel Gibson and Helen Hunt.

In the original film, Mel played chauvinistic advertising executive Nick Marshall who, after being struck by lightning, was able to read women's minds.

However, Taraji's version will centre on a sports agent who has gained the power to hear men's thoughts, and uses her new ability to get ahead in a male-dominated industry.

The star will also serve as executive producer of What Men Want, while Will Packer, who collaborated with the 47-year-old for No Good Deed, will produce the film. James Lopez will also act as a producer.

According to Deadline, Paramount executives are looking to fast track the film and have set it for release on 11 January 2019.

From her role as Cookie Lyon in hit TV show Empire to her critically acclaimed parts in movies such as The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Hidden Figures, Taraji is a now a major player in Hollywood.

In addition to her film work, she is currently starring in the fourth season of Fox's TV series Empire, and has a full slate of movies on the agenda.

She will soon begin promoting Proud Mary, an action flick about a hitwoman working for an organised crime family in Boston due to debut in January. The Oscar nominee will also be seen on screen in Tyler Perry's Acrimony, in which she portrays a faithful wife tired of standing by her devious husband, played by Lyriq Bent.