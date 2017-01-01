NEWS Serena Williams to wed Alexis Ohanian this week Newsdesk Share with :







Serena Williams and her fiance Alexis Ohanian are reportedly set to wed in New Orleans this Thursday (16Nov17).



The couple, who are parents to 11-week-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., is set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony at New Orleans’ Contemporary Arts Center, according to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six.



The outlet reports that the nuptials are so shrouded in secrecy that the guests haven't even been told of the wedding location. Instead, they've been informed that cars will arrive at their hotels on Thursday morning to transport them to the venue.



As well as Serena's sister Venus Williams, the guest list reportedly includes Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Eva Longoria and La La Anthony, as well as Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle, with whom the professional tennis player is close friends.



It's also understood that guests on the day will be banned from posting anything on social media, as Serena is believed to have signed a deal with Vogue magazine to publish exclusive pictures of the big day.



A spokesperson for the tennis champion declined to comment when contacted by Page Six.



News of the wedding comes after Serena's nearest and dearest threw her a bachelorette party in New York City earlier this month (Nov17).



The bride-to-be and her guests, including Venus and Ciara, all stayed at the Baccarat Hotel and were transported around the Big Apple in a party bus, dropping them off at top seafood restaurant Legasea for a private dinner, followed by a night of clubbing. They then enjoyed a day of pampering at the hotel spa.



It's believed Serena and Reddit co-founder Alexis decided on the wedding date because they wanted to marry before Serena makes her return to the competitive tennis circuit in January (18) to defend her title at the Australian Open.

