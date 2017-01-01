Actress sues Harvey Weinstein over alleged rape

Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein has been hit with a lawsuit for allegedly sexually assaulting an actress in 2015 and 2016.

The unnamed actress, listed as Jane Doe, filed the complaint on Tuesday (14Nov17) in Los Angeles County Superior Court. In the document, she claims she met Weinstein at a party in 2011 and gave him her phone number after he offered to help her acting career. In 2015, they allegedly met at the Montage hotel in Beverly Hills to talk about a role in TV show Marco Polo, among other projects. During the meeting, Weinstein allegedly masturbated in front of her while gripping her wrist.

They met again at the same hotel in 2016 and he gave her the impression she had the role. He later emerged from the bathroom in a bathrobe and allegedly forcibly performed oral and vaginal sex on her. The actress "finally broke free from his grasp and immediately left the bedroom and suite." She didn't get the part.

Weinstein, who has been hit with allegations of sexual harassment and assault by more than 50 women, had categorically denied the claims.

"Any allegations of nonconsensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein," a Weinstein spokeswoman said in a statement. "Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can't speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual."

Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company in early October after an expose was published into the claims by The New York Times. The actress is suing company executives for negligence, claiming they knew about his alleged behaviour. She has not filed a report with the police.

Police in New York, Los Angeles and London have launched investigations into some of the claims, while Weinstein has been stripped of many honours and memberships.

The Blast has also claimed that the Armenta Law Firm are preparing a class action lawsuit against the producer and his former company. A crisis manager from Armenta has said they were "recently approached by a legally blind, disabled actress" who claimed Weinstein raped her in his New York office building several years ago. Weinstein's rep has denied this claim too.