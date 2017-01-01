Elon Musk: 'Amber Heard broke up with me'

Amber Heard was the one who called time on her relationship with Elon Musk.

The pair broke up in August after more than a year of dating, with the split shocking fans as it had appeared their romance was growing serious and the actress had bonded well with the Tesla Motors founder's sons from his previous marriage to Justine Musk.

Amber and Elon confirmed the split after stories began circulating blaming the long-distance nature of the relationship for the break-up, but he has now opened up further in a chat with Rolling Stone.

"I just broke up with my girlfriend," he sighed adding, "it hurt bad. Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think."

Elon and Amber have managed to stay on good terms with each other, even releasing a joint statement declaring their respect for one another, though three-times married Elon, who wed ex-wife Talulah Riley twice, revealed he’ll never feel happy if he's not in love or with a long-term partner.

"'I never want to be alone.' That's what I would say (as a child), I don't want to be alone,” he confessed.

"I will never be happy without having someone. Going to sleep alone kills me. It's not like I don't know what that feels like: Being in a big empty house, and the footsteps echoing through the hallway, no one there - and no one on the pillow next to you. F**k. How do you make yourself happy in a situation like that?"

Amber had a highly publicised, messy divorce from her The Rum Diary co-star Johnny Depp in 2016, after she accused him of being verbally and physically abusive during their four years together.