Kim Kardashian was determined to 'wing' Jennifer Lawrence interview

Kim Kardashian really wanted her recent interview with Jennifer Lawrence to be entirely unscripted.

The reality TV star sat down for a chat with the Passengers actress, who is a longtime fan of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, while she was serving as guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month (Nov17).

Jennifer didn't hold back with her line of questioning, asking Kim about her exes, which Kardashian sister lost their virginity first, and what she thought of her brother Rob's ex-fiancee Blac Chyna, among other personal questions.

Kim has now revealed that Jennifer was going to give her a heads up about what she would ask, like most chat show hosts do, but the 37-year-old didn't want to know in advance.

"She started to text me, like, 'Hey, with the interview, should we do this?' And I said, 'Honestly, don't ask me anything. I trust you. Let's just wing it... Whatever you want to ask, I don't care. You have full rein to ask me anything,'" she told Entertainment Tonight. "She was like, 'OK. Got it.'"

The actress took full advantage of what Kim said and although she grilled her on intimate questions, the brunette beauty really enjoyed the experience.

"I love interviews like that," she explained. "I have never gotten a better response from people that maybe wanted to know those things... They are like, 'These are the types of questions we wanted to hear,' so I loved it."

During the ET interview, she also spoke about being in charge of organising the Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas card this year, admitting it was such a challenge trying to get everyone together.

"I'll never do it again. Just to wrangle ever single family member was so exhausting. I thought it would be really easy. It was really tough," she admitted.