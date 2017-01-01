Terry Crews' wife calmed his rage after alleged groping

Action man Terry Crews is convinced he would be behind bars for beating up his alleged groper if he hadn't taken his wife's advice to walk away.

The Expendables actor took to Twitter last month (Oct17) to claim he had been a victim of sexual assault by a top Hollywood executive, in light of the women coming forward to accuse producer Harvey Weinstein of harassment and abuse.

Crews has since named William Morris Endeavor (WME) talent agent Adam Venit as the industry power player who behaved inappropriately at a party last year (16), telling U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America he "jumped back" in shock when the representative allegedly grabbed his genitals.

The muscle-bound star was filled with "rage" and his first instincts were to fight back, but he instantly recalled a word of warning his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, had shared with him a few years earlier.

"When I looked at him (Venit), it was rage, and when I say rage, I felt like I could punch a hole in his head!" Crews recalled during his candid TV interview on Wednesday (15Nov17).

"My wife told me three years earlier, she said, 'Terry, you can never handle any situation like this with violence. You are a target. You are gonna be baited and pulled, if you react physically (you'll be the one in trouble)...'"

Rebecca was with Terry at the party when the reported sexual misconduct took place, and they immediately left the bash.

The actor continued, "I grabbed her hand and I left that party... and I got in the car, I almost ripped the steering wheel off. And she just kept saying, 'I'm proud of you (for walking away)'.

"She calmed me down because she is the one who told me this kind of thing would happen... If I would have just retaliated in defence, I would be under the jail (sic) right now, and that's one thing I knew, being a large, African-American man, I would immediately be seen as a thug, but I'm not a thug."

The former American footballer has since filed a police report over the incident, but he still cannot wrap his head around the controversy.

He said, "It's so bizarre I wake up every morning wondering, did this really happen? It's nuts."

"It makes no sense, and it was foul to the core, and it still, still shocks me," he added.

Venit has yet to respond to Crews' claims, but WME bosses have confirmed the agent has since been put on leave as they investigate the allegations.