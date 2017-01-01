Kevin Hart abandons radio chat as wife goes into labour

Kevin Hart was forced to pull out of a radio phone interview early on Wednesday (15Nov17) after learning his pregnant wife had gone into labour.

The funnyman was preparing to go live on Power 95.3 in Orlando, Florida to chat about his new film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, when he was informed his wife Eniko's waters had broken.

The manager then informed the radio station that the interview would not be going ahead, according to TMZ.

But it appears the news was a little premature.

Hart has since jumped on Twitter to reveal his wife was still pregnant and the labour alert was a "false alarm".

"We are getting close tho," he added. "Waiting patiently for the arrival of our little man!!!"

The couple has already picked a name out for their son - Kenzo.

Hart begged his wife not to go into labour while he was running the New York City Marathon on 5 November (17).

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the eve of the big race, he was hoping his latest child - his first with Eniko - wouldn't come early.

"She’s about to drop," Hart said. "My wife sneezes wrong, she’s gonna have that baby right now - right now. She sneezes, that baby’s coming out. So, I just keep telling her, 'Hold it'.

"She’s trying to dance the baby out. I told her to sit down. It can’t come out yet. I got two more things to do then that baby can come out. Don't have this baby while I’m at this event, or I’m running this marathon. Don’t you do that. Because then I gotta stop everything and get back to the baby."

But the worried dad-to-be could not have been more happy, adding, "To have another addition to the family, especially a boy, the last name Hart lives on," he told the TV news outlet. "It’s an amazing thing... It’s a time when you gotta look and be thankful for the blessings that you have, and more importantly, at the smiles I now get to see on a daily basis.

"Both of my kids are excited, she’s (Eniko) excited. That’s the best thing for me. That’s the biggest gift that I could ask for. Nothing else comes close so, you know, we’re praying for a healthy delivery, healthy baby and I think smooth sailing from there on forth."