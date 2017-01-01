Gal Gadot had a bucket ready for morning sickness during Justice League shoot

Gal Gadot battled severe morning sickness while filming Justice League and had an assistant follow her around with a bucket so she could vomit in private.

The Wonder Woman star gave birth to her second daughter Maya in March (17) and she reveals she became pregnant during the last three months of the shoot. Gal didn't have any problems hiding her small baby bump, but she had a tough time dealing with nausea.

"I was super sick, I vomited everywhere," the Israeli actress revealed during an appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday (15Nov17). "And my assistant, I don't want to be disgusting..., but I felt so sick and I didn't say anything to anyone and I thought no one knew (I was pregnant) and everyone knew, apparently - they told me after."

And all the noise and visual pops on set only made matters worse for Gal.

"I started to come to set with sunglasses, because it's all green screen and bright light lights," she continued. "Then every cut I had to go and run and vomit somewhere. So I had an assistant with a bucket... and once I was so loud and I couldn't make it to the restroom in my trailer, so I was vomiting... and (my assistant started singing really loudly)."

Gal previously revealed she decided against telling her castmates she was pregnant, because she was worried they would think she was weak.

"I didn't want attention," she told Rolling Stone magazine. "The default should be that women get the job done, but there's a long way to go and a lot of reprogramming that needs to be done to both genders."