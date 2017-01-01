Dwayne Johnson's daughter lands Golden Globes honour

Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone Garcia Johnson has been named 2018's Golden Globe Ambassador.

The Fast 7 Furious star's 16-year-old daughter will take on the honour formerly known as Miss Golden Globe, and will be on hand to help hand out statuettes at the awards ceremony on 7 January (18).

"I've been lucky enough to grow up in a household with strong role models and feel so honoured to represent the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) for its 75th anniversary," Simone said in a statement. "As the newly minted Golden Globe Ambassador, I hope to serve as a role model to young people everywhere and empower them to speak out on issues they are passionate about."

The news was announced at the HFPA and InStyle event in West Hollywood on Wednesday night (15Nov17). Following the announcement, Simone's actor father took to Twitter to express his pride, sharing a link to an article about his daughter's new gig and writing: "Very proud papa bear. (love heart emoji) #GoldenGlobes

She follows in the footsteps of this year's honorees, Sylvester Stallone's daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, while Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne was bestowed the honour in 2016.

Simone is the daughter of Dwayne and ex-wife Dany Garcia, from whom he split in 2007. He has been dating Lauren Hashian since later that year, and the couple are parents to daughter Jasmine, who will turn two next month.

Dwayne is a big fan of living in a house full of women, and frequently gushes about his daughters on social media.

"Surrounded by beautiful (and relentless;) estrogen and wouldn’t have it any other way. Boundless gratitude to my baby girls Simone and Jasmine for always being my greatest anchors. I love and got you for life," he wrote in September alongside an Instagram snap.

Simone is no stranger to attending the Golden Globes, having accompanied her father to the 2016 ceremony, and is also an up-and-coming model, with a contract with IMG Models.