Kim Kardashian gulps sardine smoothie to avoid discussing sisters' 'pregnancies'

Kim Kardashian gulped a sardine smoothie on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night (15Nov17), to skip a question about her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's reported pregnancies.

The reality star was taking part in host James' Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts game, where the presenter and his guest are given the option of answering a difficult question or tasting a disgusting dish of their competitor's choice. While Kim was happy to rank her sisters and momager Kris Jenner from best to worst dressed, as well as opening up about Kanye's worst habit at home, she put her foot down when James asked: "Kim, there have been lots of rumours about your sisters Khloe and Kylie being pregnant. Are they true - yes or no?"

After he asked his question, Kim put her head down and appeared to be considering answering for a split second, before deciding to drink the smoothie in place of answering.

After taking some of the drink in her mouth, Kim spat it out into a bucket to the side of her, and when James asked what it tasted like, she declared it was "f**king disgusting".

"I'm meant to be going out for dinner after this!" she added.

Khloe is reported to be expecting her first child with athlete boyfriend Tristan Thompson, while Kylie is thought to be pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott. Kim's decision to drink the sardine smoothie rather than talk about her sisters' alleged pregnancies comes after she told Ellen DeGeneres earlier this week that she and her family have a pact only to speak publicly about what's going on in their own life.

"I'm going to break it down - this is how we work in the family," she explained. "When there are lots of rumours we have these family group chats and we threaten each other's lives and we speak for the other one, so for the safety for my life...

"We just decided there's so much that goes on that we respect each other's right to speak for themselves, so I will speak about myself, and hopefully they can come on and address whatever rumours you might have."